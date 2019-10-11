× Two men accused of attempting to kill police officers in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police have charged two men with attempting to murder a law enforcement officer, drug possession, and other offenses after a traffic stop Wednesday morning in Chambersburg.

Rayshard Young, 21, no fixed address, and Samuel Thorne, 22, of Frederick, MD, were charged after a State Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on Wayne Avenue, according to criminal complaints filed against both men.

Thorne, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly attempted to flee and later rammed into a police vehicle, disabling his own car, the complaint states. He then abandoned the car and fled on foot, while Young remained inside, police say.

As the trooper approached, the complaint states, Young allegedly grabbed a gun and tried to chamber a round. He dropped the weapon when ordered to by the trooper, according to the complaint.

Police later determined that the gun was stolen, the complaint states.

Police say they searched the car and found cash, marijuana and digital scales.