Cold front crosses through and brings a fresh pool of chilly air tonight!

CHILLY NIGHT AHEAD: A cold front has crossed through the area and temperatures will drop off quickly tonight. Much cooler and drier air is filtering into the state as winds shift from southerly to northwesterly. Skies will clear out tonight, plus winds will calm down — these ingredients together combined with a fresh pool of cold air will create the perfect environment for a chilly night ahead! Most of northern PA is under a frost advisory, but for us temperatures will likely not get that cold. We will drop off into the low 40s and maybe some upper 30s, but areas of patchy frost are unlikely tonight. Despite the cold start to the day tomorrow, it should be a nice end to the weekend!

SPECTACULAR SUNDAY: High pressure noses in from the northwest tomorrow, ensuring a spectacular end to the weekend! Bright sunshine will take over and warm us up nicely. Temperatures will be pretty chilly to start off the day, but by the afternoon we should climb into the mid 60s for highs. Some spots may end up near 70 for a high tomorrow. This would actually end up a bit above average for this time of year. Strong winds out of the westerly to southwesterly direction Sunday will allow for the warmer temperatures. The dry and warm trend will continue into the start of next week, although drought conditions continue to surface.

IN NEED OF RAIN: As temperatures continue to stay above average and rainfall totals below average, drought conditions will persist. The latest drought monitor update on October 8th continues to show over half of Pennsylvania is seeing abnormally dry conditions (D0 drought) and a little over 3% of the state is seeing moderate drought, much of that category in south-central PA. These percentages have been trending upward with the release of each update which is becoming an alarming trend. October is typically the driest month of the year for our area, but we desperately need the rain. The next couple of days will continue to stay dry with the next chance for a good soaking rain coming around on Wednesday.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash