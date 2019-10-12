Fall activities at Maize Quest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - If you're looking to enjoy the nice fall weather before it gets too cold, it's the perfect time for all of the classic fall festivities.

It was all smiles and fun Saturday at the Maple Lawn Farms in York County. Families had a good time getting lost in the Maize Quest corn maze. The theme this year is Atlantis, with an underwater puzzle to solve in the corn. For Farmer Hugh, it's all about getting outside before the season is over.

When it's fall season, it's time to celebrate the harvest," Hugh Mcpherson, the founder of Maize Quest, said. "We want you to get really in touch with your food, so you're gonna get your pumpkin off the vine, you're gonna get your apple off the tree. You're gonna spend time outside, and the weather is just perfect this weekend."

Maize Quest is open until November 3rd. Tickets into the farm are $12.