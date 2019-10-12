Lancaster’s First Walk to End Epilepsy Brings Together Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - People were on their feet at Clipper Magazine Stadium Saturday, to raise money for a good cause.

It was the first ever "Walk to End Epilepsy" in Lancaster. Community members who have been diagnosed with epilepsy were joined by their family members, friends, and complete strangers. Organizers said epilepsy affects one in every 26 people, something a lot of people don't realize. They also said it was hard to not get emotional seeing all of the support.

"To not only see everybody and knowing it means so much to them, but just feeling like you're giving back is really powerful," Kerri Michnya, the Lancaster Resource Coordinator, said. "Epilepsy can be an isolating condition, because you can't see it. So when we're together, we know that we're not alone."

Participants raised about $30,000 which will all go to treatment and cure research .