× Lititz garage fire under investigation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lititz Borough Police, along with the State Police Fire Marshall, are investigating an early morning garage fire.

Police say the dispatch call came in at 2:52 a.m. for a detached garage on fire in the rear of the 100 block of North Cedar Street.

Lititz Fire Company along with other assisting fire companies quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, according to police.

Damage is estimated at approximately $140,000.00 to the structure, contents, and three vehicles that were parked inside and adjacent to the garage.

The investigation into the origin and cause of the fire remains active and is in the preliminary stages.