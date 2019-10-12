Parents of teen killed in car crash will travel to US to call for suspected driver’s return to UK

The parents of a British teenager who died when his motorcycle collided with a car are coming to the United States to press their argument that the other driver — identified by police as an American diplomat’s wife — be returned to the United Kingdom.

Harry Dunn, 19, died in a crash August 27 in Croughton, Northamptonshire, home to a Royal Air Force station controlled by the US Air Force. UK police say the other driver was traveling on the wrong side of the road when their car collided with Dunn.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger tweeted Friday that he was on his way to Washington, DC, and New York to “take our campaign for #JusticeForHarry to the United States.”

Seiger told CNN the teenager’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will travel to the US for a press conference Monday. It is unclear where that press conference will take place.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier named the other driver as Anne Sacoolas, 42.

Sacoolas was originally cooperating in the case, police have said, but she left the country despite assuring them she would remain in the UK.

Because the suspected driver is the wife of a US diplomat, she is protected by diplomatic immunity. Dunn’s family has been calling on authorities to waive the immunity.

CNN’s attempts to contact Sacoolas have been unsuccessful.

‘There’s tremendous anger over it’

The case sparked an outcry among British lawmakers and the victim’s family after local media reported the police’s request for the diplomatic immunity to be waived was rejected.

The US State Department told CNN last Saturday that diplomatic immunity is “rarely waived.”

US President Donald Trump discussed Dunn’s death Wednesday, saying his administration planned to speak with Sacoolas.

“We’re going to speak to her and see what we can come up with so that there can be some healing. There’s tremendous anger over it,” Trump said.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo discussed Dunn’s “tragic death” in a phone call on Monday, according to a US State Department readout, while the US ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, repeated condolences to Dunn’s friends and family.

Dunn’s parent’s plea to President Trump for help

Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn asked Trump to help bring justice for the death of their son earlier this week.

“Just to look and listen to what has happened and to try to see it from our point of view and our heartache, and hopefully he can help with bringing her back to the UK, so we can get on and do our stuff, and do the justice and help us to start grieving again,” Tim Dunn told CNN’s New Day when asked what his message was for Trump.

Charlotte Charles Dunn broke down in tears discussing her family’s suffering earlier this week.

“You know we’re six weeks on, and even though this supposed diplomatic immunity has put a cloak around her, protected her, surely as a human and a mum herself, I just want her to know that we’re completely broken. She’s broken our family. We’ve all got to try and find another way of living our lives. We don’t know where to start,” she said.

Dunn appealed to Sacoolas to come forward and make contact with her family.

“We’ve gone from it being an open and closed pretty straightforward case to it being now the complete opposite. We don’t know how she’s feeling, we don’t know whether she’s remorseful, whether she’s just managing to ignore it, get on with her life. So anything, any contact from her would be a crumb of hope.”