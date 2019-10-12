× Police: Warrant for Thursday night shooting suspect, Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected of shooting a 36-year-old on Thursday night in Lancaster City.

On October 10, around 9:25 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of North Queen and Ross Streets for reports of shots fired.

Police say around the same time they discovered a gunshot victim had been taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Lancaster City Detectives spoke with witnesses and an additional victim during their investigation.

A resident of the 800 block of North Queen Street had been inside his home at the time of the shooting and a round that was fired by the suspect entered his home through a window and missed striking him in the head by a narrow margin, according to police.

Detectives say they were told the incident began as a fight between two women and during the fight a man identified as Tyree Rocha, 21, approached a man and asked his name. According to witnesses, when the man told the suspect his name, Rocha pulled out a handgun and shot the victim several times.

Police say it is believed Rocha is an ex-boyfriend to one of the women involved in the fight and that the victim is the same woman’s current boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and remains in stable condition. Police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Charges against Rocha were filed through the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office and they include criminal homicide attempt, persons not to possess firearms, and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Rocha is currently not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. The gun used in this shooting has not been recovered yet.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the current location of Rocha is asked to call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or the Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.