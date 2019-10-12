Women’s Expo returns to Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - More than a thousand women spent the day at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County. But not to play basketball, tennis, or any sport for that matter.

The indoor sports complex hosting the 8th annual Lancaster County Women's Expo. It included more than 100 businesses, covering beauty, health, home decor, and even a fashion show. Organizers were looking to give women the tools they need to succeed and thrive. And of course, a day of fun!

"You can only make good choices if you have good information," Donna Anderson, President of the Women's Expo, said. "And I always love that people get the opportunity to get that hands-on info, talk one-on-one. You don't know what you don't know. If you say, 'huh, I never knew that,' now you have a chance to explore that with that particular vendor."

The Expo also had many resources for breast cancer screening and treatment for Breast Cancer Awareness month.