Another chilly night ahead, much warmer temperatures Monday afternoon!

FRIGID MORNING, NICE AFTERNOON: We started off the morning on a frigid note here in south-central PA. Never underestimate the power of clear skies, a fresh batch of cool air, high pressure in control, and calm winds. These ingredients together allowed us to start off the morning in the low 30s in spots! York got down to just 33 degrees this morning, and no frost advisories were in effect. Other spots were in the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows. This afternoon we’re seeing our fair share of cloud cover thanks to southeasterly winds pulling in cloud cover from a system developing off the coast. That won’t be bringing us any rain, just a bit of cloud cover through the overnight period. These should be relatively high clouds which still allow us to cool well overnight. That means tonight could be another chilly night with lows dropping back into the low 40s and a couple of spots into the 30s as well. Tomorrow afternoon should be much nicer!

WARM DAYS AHEAD: We can look forward to two warm afternoons in the days to come. Keep in mind — overnight lows will remain very chilly, but afternoon temperatures will make you want to ditch the jacket! Tomorrow afternoon we should make it into the low 70s in spots with plenty of sunshine. Westerly to southwesterly flow through the atmospheric profile means we are guaranteed warm and dry air, for now. Tuesday should be almost as warm as Monday, but with a bit more cloud cover so that could take away a few degrees. With our next system approaching out of the west, Tuesday will likely see partly cloudy skies and more clouds building towards the overnight period. Strong winds will also be picking up late in the on Tuesday, but we will remain dry until Wednesday. Temperatures fall off dramatically after Tuesday as well.

NEXT RAIN-MAKER: Week after week of mainly dry weather has put us in a drought here across south-central PA, but a good soaking rain is on the way. A strong wave of low pressure will move across the great lakes Wednesday and along with another coastal system developing. Both of these disturbances will funnel in a lot of moisture producing heavy rain at times through the day on Wednesday. While this will likely not be enough to quench the drought we’re dealing with, it will definitely be welcomed with open arms. Beyond Wednesday, the cold front that crosses through will unleash a significantly cooler air mass with very gusty winds. It is possible that the northwesterly flow behind the front will actually be strong enough to produce lake-effect rain showers over portions of PA and NY. Cloud cover and gusty winds persist through Thursday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash