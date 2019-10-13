× Coroner: One dead after shooting in West Manheim Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has confirmed the death of one person after a midnight shooting in West Manheim Township.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 12:48 a.m., Sunday to a home on the first block of Sunset Drive for a shooting.

NEWS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner is confirming we have responded to an overnight shooting in West Manheim Twp in the first block of Sunset Dr. There is one fatality. (1/2) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) October 13, 2019

Police say upon arrival they found a 26-year-old woman dead.

A 30-year-old man who lives at the home was placed under arrest and charged with criminal homicide, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by West Manheim Township Police, the York County Forensic Unit, and Penn Township Police.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.