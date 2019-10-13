× Deadly shooting victim in West Manheim Township identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner has released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died in a shooting over night in West Manheim township as Nicole Cash of McSherrystown, Adams County.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 12:48 a.m., Sunday to a home on the first block of Sunset Drive for a shooting.

NEWS RELEASE: @YCoCoroner is confirming we have responded to an overnight shooting in West Manheim Twp in the first block of Sunset Dr. There is one fatality. (1/2) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) October 13, 2019

Police say upon arrival they found Cash dead. According to the York County Coroner, it was not her residence.

A 30-year-old man who lives at the home was placed under arrest and charged with criminal homicide, according to police.

This incident is being investigated by West Manheim Township Police, the York County Forensic Unit, and Penn Township Police.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.