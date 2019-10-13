Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
52°
52°
Low
42°
High
66°
Sun
44°
66°
Mon
44°
70°
Tue
52°
68°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 8 Chambersburg at Harrisburg highlights
Posted 12:39 AM, October 13, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 11:25PM, October 12, 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Chambersburg: 25
Harrisburg: 27
Popular
ER patient dies after being left unattended for more than an hour at WellSpan York Hospital
Adams County couple facing charges for child rape, endangerment
Teens charged after Ohio photographer killed while taking senior photos
Police investigating shooting of 36-year-old man in Lancaster City
Latest News
HSFF 2019 week 8 Chambersburg at Harrisburg highlights
WEEKEND ALBUM: Daughter does photo shoot in mom’s wedding dress
Fall activities at Maize Quest
Women’s Expo returns to Lancaster County
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 7 Central Dauphin East at Chambersburg highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 3 Chambersburg at Red Lion highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 1 Greencastle-Antrim at Chambersburg highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 6 Susquehanna Township and Chambersburg shutout opponents
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 6 Central Dauphin at Harrisburg Central highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 5 Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg highlights
Fan Of The Night
HSFF 2019 week 5 West Perry-Mechanicsburg ‘Fan of the Night’
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Harrisburg at Cedar Cliff highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 4 preview
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at Central Dauphin East and Susquehanna Twp.
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
HSFF: The start of two-a-days at York Tech and Dover
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Red Lion at York High
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Annville-Cleona at Lancaster Catholic
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.