Lebanon County man dies in lawn mower accident
CORNWALL, Pa. – A 66-year-old man is dead after a lawn mower accident Saturday around noon.
According to Cornwall Borough Police, Ralph Schreiber, the co-owner of Schreiber Lawn & Landscape Maintenance on Old Mine Road in West Cornwall Township, died when the zero-turn mower he was using to cut grass at the Alden Place Retirement Community slid into a creek and overturned, trapping him underneath.
Schreiber was pronounced dead at the scene by Lebanon County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Yocum.
The exact time of the accident is unknown; an employee of the firm who was also working in the development began looking for his boss and observed the mower overturned in the creek.
A wrecker was used to remove the mower from the creek.
Cornwall, Quentin, and Mount Gretna Fire Companies assisted at the scene, along with First Aid & Safety Patrol EMS.