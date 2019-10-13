Lebanon County man dies in lawn mower accident

Posted 9:05 PM, October 13, 2019, by
ambulanceandekg

CORNWALL, Pa. – A 66-year-old man is dead after a lawn mower accident Saturday around noon.

According to Cornwall Borough Police, Ralph Schreiber, the co-owner of Schreiber Lawn & Landscape Maintenance on Old Mine Road in West Cornwall Township, died when the zero-turn mower he was using to cut grass at the Alden Place Retirement Community slid into a creek and overturned, trapping him underneath.

Schreiber was pronounced dead at the scene by Lebanon County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Yocum.

The exact time of the accident is unknown; an employee of the firm who was also working in the development began looking for his boss and observed the mower overturned in the creek.

A wrecker was used to remove the mower from the creek.

Cornwall, Quentin, and Mount Gretna Fire Companies assisted at the scene, along with First Aid & Safety Patrol EMS.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.