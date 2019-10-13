× Lebanon County man dies in lawn mower accident

CORNWALL, Pa. – A 66-year-old man is dead after a lawn mower accident Saturday around noon.

According to Cornwall Borough Police, Ralph Schreiber, the co-owner of Schreiber Lawn & Landscape Maintenance on Old Mine Road in West Cornwall Township, died when the zero-turn mower he was using to cut grass at the Alden Place Retirement Community slid into a creek and overturned, trapping him underneath.

Schreiber was pronounced dead at the scene by Lebanon County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Yocum.

The exact time of the accident is unknown; an employee of the firm who was also working in the development began looking for his boss and observed the mower overturned in the creek.

A wrecker was used to remove the mower from the creek.

Cornwall, Quentin, and Mount Gretna Fire Companies assisted at the scene, along with First Aid & Safety Patrol EMS.