One killed in three-vehicle crash, Lancaster County

October 13, 2019
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man was killed and another seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Caernarvon Township on Friday.

On October 11, around 5:37 p.m., State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Main Street.

According to the police report, a Honda Accord was traveling west on Main Street when it veered into the eastbound lane and struck a Ford Escape that was traveling east. As the Honda continued on the eastbound lane it struck a Kia Sportage.

Police say  85-year-old Sebastian Lazar, a passenger in the Honda, died as a result of the injuries he sustained, and the driver of the Kia was taken to Reading Hospital with serious injuries.

