× Police: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after motorcycle crash, West Lampeter Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one man sustained serious injuries following a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

West Lampeter Township Police responded to the crash around 2:50 a.m., in the area of Gypsy Hill Road at Morningside Drive.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals the motorcycle was traveling west on Morningside Drive approaching the intersection with Gypsy Hill Road when the motorcycle rider locked up his rear brake and entered the intersection.

According to police, the motorcycle entered the intersection and lost control causing the rider to be ejected.

The 18-year-old victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The Lancaster County man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

His current condition is unknown.

The West Lampeter Township Police Department is asking anyone who may have information related to this accident to call 717-464-2421.