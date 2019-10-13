WEEKEND ALBUM: Daughter does photo shoot in mom’s wedding dress

Posted 12:30 AM, October 13, 2019, by

In tonight's Weekend Album, we're showing off an adorable girl playing the ultimate dress up!

Skyler from York County just finished up a photo shoot in a wedding dress! But not just any wedding dress - this one was her mom's. She said she didn't want the dress to just sit in a box forever, and she knew her daughter would just love it.

