Eagles release LB Zach Brown

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have released linebacker Zach Brown.

The team announced the move Monday, a day after its 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown, 29, had signed a one-year deal with the team in the off season.

On Friday, Brown had called former teammate QB Kirk Cousins “the weakest part” of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense.

Cousins was instrumental in Minnesota’s win, throwing for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Brown wasn’t effective for the Eagles, recording only 29 tackles over his 6 games played with the team.

Now, he will be a free agent.