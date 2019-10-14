Eagles release LB Zach Brown

Posted 10:06 PM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, October 15, 2019

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Nigel Bradham #53 and Zach Brown #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate after Bradham made an interception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have released linebacker Zach Brown.

The team announced the move Monday, a day after its 38-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Brown, 29, had signed a one-year deal with the team in the off season.

On Friday, Brown had called former teammate QB Kirk Cousins “the weakest part” of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense.

Cousins was instrumental in Minnesota’s win, throwing for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Brown wasn’t effective for the Eagles, recording only 29 tackles over his 6 games played with the team.

Now, he will be a free agent.

 

