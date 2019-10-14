× Alleged drunk driver struck Manheim Township Police vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man was arrested last week after authorities say he struck a Manheim Township Police vehicle while driving drunk.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Lititz Pike.

Manheim Township Police say Stephen Kranch, 42, was following one of the department’s marked vehicles, which was responding non-emergency to back up another officer on a traffic stop.

Kranch’s vehicle collided with the side of the police vehicle, the department says, after the officer arrived at the traffic stop. The impact caused damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Kranch exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages, according to the department. He also told officers that he was armed with a gun.

Officers searched Kranch and located a fully-loaded handgun in his waistband. Manheim Township Police say his Pennsylvania Permit to Carry had been revoked.

He was arrested and, according to the department, his BAC was 0.118%.

Kranch faces charges of driving under the influence and firearms not to be carried without a license, court documents show.