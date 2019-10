ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle has closed a portion of Route 30.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Route 30 at Herrs Ridge Road in Cumberland Township around 6:00 a.m. on October 14.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle, but it is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

A portion of Route 30 remains closed as of 8:00 a.m.

