Fast Lane: Sights and Sounds from National Open; Dietz, Layton win at BAPS

WILLIAMS GROVE -- Even though, The 2019 season has wrapped up at a few local tracks. Williams Grove didn't disappoint for it's final race last weekend. Thirteen states and Australia represented at the National Open.

Thirty-one of 53 drivers all from Pennsylvania. It was the biggest payout in history ever on the east coast. World of Outlaws driver David Gravel took the checker flag the first night for $10,000 but it was the former, Pennsylvania Posse, now World of Outlaws driver, Brent Marks for the biggest payout. Marks took the checkered flag at the track he used to call home, on night two, of the National Open, winning $65,000.

BAPS -- Still kicking up the dirt last night at BAPS Motor Speedway for the Capital Renegade Showdown. Twenty-six cars took to the 410 field. Chase Dietz won his heat race and takes the 410 Sprint 30-lap feature, for his first career win at BAPS, followed by Ryan Smith, Brian Montieth, Brock Zearfoss and Lucas Wolfe.

In the 358/360 URC Challenge, 38 car field. Chad Layton also wins his heat then caps off the night, nabbing the checkers. Freddie Rahmer passes Smith for second, followed by Zearfoss and Curt Michael.

Action back at BAPS Thursday night for 16th Annual Performance Nationals.