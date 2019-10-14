× George Washington Elementary in Lancaster to see additional police presence after a threat was made against the school

LANCASTER — George Washington Elementary will see an additional police presence after a random threat was made on social media targeting the school.

The School District of Lancaster said that it recently became aware of the threat, which targets the elementary school on Wednesday, October 16.

“We immediately share ALL threats with our local police department to ensure that the safety of our students and staff is not compromised,” a portion of the school district’s statement said. “Lancaster Bureau of Police officials have assured us that should they find the individual responsible for this threat, he/she will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The school district added, “Keep in mind our local authorities are not always visible to the general public by design.”

