Gordon Lightfoot postpones performance at Appell Center for the Performing Arts

YORK — A recent injury has forced Gordon Lightfoot to postpone his upcoming performance at the Strand Theatre at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, the venue announced in a press release.

Lightfoot’s performance, originally scheduled for October 26, will be moved to Friday, June 12, 2020, the theater said.

The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Lightfoot has been ordered by doctors to refrain from travel at this time, according to the theater.

“It is with deep regret and disappointment that Gordon is not able to perform as originally planned,” the theater said in its announcement. “Gordon Lightfoot and his team, and the team at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to seeing everyone on June 12.”

All current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled date, the theater said. Any Gordon Lightfoot performance tickets dated October 26, 2019 will remain valid for the June 12, 2020 performance.

For those unable to attend the rescheduled date, exchange or refund requests will be honored. Ticket buyers interested in an exchange or refund should contact the Appell Center Box Office at 717-846-1111 or boxoffice@appellcenter.org at their earliest convenience.

Lightfoot is expected to make a full recovery over the next few months, the theater said.