HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Schedules

Posted 11:23 AM, October 14, 2019, by
Football Generic Web

Friday, October 18

Non-League

Warwick (6-2) at Conestoga Valley (2-6)

Red Land (4-4) at Shippensburg (8-0)

Eastern York (3-5) at Wissahickon (1-7)

Lancaster-Lebanon League

Section 1

Manheim Township (4-0, 8-0) at McCaskey (0-4, 0-8)

Wilson (3-1, 7-1) at Cedar Crest (3-2, 6-2)

Hempfield (1-3, 3-5) at Penn Manor (1-3, 3-5)

Section 2

Cocalico (3-1, 6-2) at Solanco (2-2, 5-3)

Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 6-2) at Elizabethtown (1-3, 3-5)

Garden Spot (0-5, 0-8) at Manheim Central (4-0, 6-2)

Section 3

Annville-Cleona (5-2, 5-3) at Elco (5-2, 5-3)

Northern Lebanon (1-6, 1-7) at Columbia (2-5, 3-5)

Donegal (5-2, 5-3) at Lancaster Catholic (6-1, 7-1)

Pequea Valley (0-7, 0-8) at Ephrata (4-3, 4-4)

Octorara (2-5, 2-6) at Lebanon (5-2, 5-3)

Mid-Penn Conference

Capitol

Boiling Springs (0-5, 0-8) at Steelton-Highspire

Milton Hershey (5-0, 7-1) at Camp Hill (1-4, 2-6)

Trinity (2-3, 5-3) at Palmyra (2-3, 3-5)

Colonial

Northern York (3-1, 5-3) at Big Spring (1-3, 4-4)

Greencastle-Antrim (0-5, 1-7) at Mifflin County (1-3, 2-6)

West Perry (2-2, 5-3) at Waynesboro (3-1, 4-4)

Commonwealth

State College (4-1, 7-1) at Altoona (0-5, 1-7)

Harrisburg (3-2, 5-3) at Carlisle (1-4, 2-6)

Chambersburg (3-2, 5-3) at Central Dauphin (5-0, 6-2)

CD East (2-3, 3-5) at Cumberland Valley (2-3, 4-4)

Keystone

Mechanicsburg (2-2, 5-3) at Bishop McDevitt (3-1, 5-3)

Susquehanna Township (4-0, 7-1) at Cedar Cliff (4-0, 6-2)

Hershey (0-4, 1-7) at Lower Dauphin (0-4, 0-8)

YAIAA

Division I

Central York (5-0, 7-1) at Dallastown (1-4, 2-6)

South Western (2-3, 3-5) at New Oxford (3-2, 5-3)

Northeastern (3-2, 6-2) at York (5-0, 6-2)

Red Lion (1-4, 4-4) at Spring Grove (0-5, 2-6)

Division II

Dover (2-2, 2-6) at Gettysburg (4-1, 6-2)

Kennard-Dale (1-3, 4-4) at Susquehannock (2-2, 4-4)

York Suburban (4-0, 8-0) at West York (1-3, 2-7)

Division III

Bermudian Springs (4-1, 5-3) at Littlestown (4-1, 5-3)

Hanover (1-4, 1-7) at Biglerville (2-3, 2-6)

York Catholic (3-2, 4-4) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)

Tri-Valley League

Williams Valley (5-2, 6-2) at Halifax (0-7, 0-8)

Millersburg (1-6, 2-6) at Juniata (3-4, 3-5)

Line Mountain (3-4, 3-5) at Tri-Valley (2-5, 3-5)

Newport (5-2, 5-3) at Susquenita (3-4, 4-4)

Pine Grove (6-1, 7-1) at Upper Dauphin (7-0, 8-0)

Saturday, October 19

YAIAA Division III

Fairfield (1-4, 1-7) at York Tech (0-5, 0-8)

Mid-Penn Capitol

East Pennsboro (2-3, 2-6) at Middletown (4-1, 7-1)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.