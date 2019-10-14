HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Schedules
Friday, October 18
Non-League
Warwick (6-2) at Conestoga Valley (2-6)
Red Land (4-4) at Shippensburg (8-0)
Eastern York (3-5) at Wissahickon (1-7)
Lancaster-Lebanon League
Section 1
Manheim Township (4-0, 8-0) at McCaskey (0-4, 0-8)
Wilson (3-1, 7-1) at Cedar Crest (3-2, 6-2)
Hempfield (1-3, 3-5) at Penn Manor (1-3, 3-5)
Section 2
Cocalico (3-1, 6-2) at Solanco (2-2, 5-3)
Lampeter-Strasburg (3-1, 6-2) at Elizabethtown (1-3, 3-5)
Garden Spot (0-5, 0-8) at Manheim Central (4-0, 6-2)
Section 3
Annville-Cleona (5-2, 5-3) at Elco (5-2, 5-3)
Northern Lebanon (1-6, 1-7) at Columbia (2-5, 3-5)
Donegal (5-2, 5-3) at Lancaster Catholic (6-1, 7-1)
Pequea Valley (0-7, 0-8) at Ephrata (4-3, 4-4)
Octorara (2-5, 2-6) at Lebanon (5-2, 5-3)
Mid-Penn Conference
Capitol
Boiling Springs (0-5, 0-8) at Steelton-Highspire
Milton Hershey (5-0, 7-1) at Camp Hill (1-4, 2-6)
Trinity (2-3, 5-3) at Palmyra (2-3, 3-5)
Colonial
Northern York (3-1, 5-3) at Big Spring (1-3, 4-4)
Greencastle-Antrim (0-5, 1-7) at Mifflin County (1-3, 2-6)
West Perry (2-2, 5-3) at Waynesboro (3-1, 4-4)
Commonwealth
State College (4-1, 7-1) at Altoona (0-5, 1-7)
Harrisburg (3-2, 5-3) at Carlisle (1-4, 2-6)
Chambersburg (3-2, 5-3) at Central Dauphin (5-0, 6-2)
CD East (2-3, 3-5) at Cumberland Valley (2-3, 4-4)
Keystone
Mechanicsburg (2-2, 5-3) at Bishop McDevitt (3-1, 5-3)
Susquehanna Township (4-0, 7-1) at Cedar Cliff (4-0, 6-2)
Hershey (0-4, 1-7) at Lower Dauphin (0-4, 0-8)
YAIAA
Division I
Central York (5-0, 7-1) at Dallastown (1-4, 2-6)
South Western (2-3, 3-5) at New Oxford (3-2, 5-3)
Northeastern (3-2, 6-2) at York (5-0, 6-2)
Red Lion (1-4, 4-4) at Spring Grove (0-5, 2-6)
Division II
Dover (2-2, 2-6) at Gettysburg (4-1, 6-2)
Kennard-Dale (1-3, 4-4) at Susquehannock (2-2, 4-4)
York Suburban (4-0, 8-0) at West York (1-3, 2-7)
Division III
Bermudian Springs (4-1, 5-3) at Littlestown (4-1, 5-3)
Hanover (1-4, 1-7) at Biglerville (2-3, 2-6)
York Catholic (3-2, 4-4) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)
Tri-Valley League
Williams Valley (5-2, 6-2) at Halifax (0-7, 0-8)
Millersburg (1-6, 2-6) at Juniata (3-4, 3-5)
Line Mountain (3-4, 3-5) at Tri-Valley (2-5, 3-5)
Newport (5-2, 5-3) at Susquenita (3-4, 4-4)
Pine Grove (6-1, 7-1) at Upper Dauphin (7-0, 8-0)
Saturday, October 19
YAIAA Division III
Fairfield (1-4, 1-7) at York Tech (0-5, 0-8)
Mid-Penn Capitol
East Pennsboro (2-3, 2-6) at Middletown (4-1, 7-1)