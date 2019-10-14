HSFF Week 8: West Perry trumps Big Spring; Newport rolls over Tri-Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT, Perry County -- Big Spring makes the trip up north to West Perry. Neither team could get anything moving in the first quarter. Finally, in the second quarter. The Mustangs are able to capitalize off of two drives before halftime. Both touchdowns come from Adam Thoman to help guide the Mustangs a 35 to 7 win.

Tri-Valley visits Newport. The Buffalo take a huge lead 31-0 at halftime. The headline in this game, Newport's Ethan Rode surpasses 1,000-yards rushing for his third consecutive season in their 38 to 21 win over Tri-Valley.