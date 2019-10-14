× Man attempted to rape woman after he held bleach-covered rag over her mouth, State Police allege

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Red Lion man allegedly attempted to rape a woman after he held a bleach-covered rag over her mouth, according to charging documents.

It’s alleged to have occurred at a home in Red Lion Friday.

State Police say they were called to the residence around 8:55 p.m.

A trooper arrived on scene and spoke with the victim, who advised that 22-year-old Abraham Perez “took a rag covered in bleach and held it over her mouth, so she would be quiet,” charging documents say. Perez then allegedly held the victim down and attempted to rape her.

The victim added that she kept screaming, “No!,” but Perez continued.

According to charging documents, the victim attempted to leave on more than five occasions but Perez continued to pin her down, it’s alleged. Perez is also accused of punching the victim in the nose, scratching her face and attempting to choke her.

Perez faces the following charges: attempted rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court documents show.