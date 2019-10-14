× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after assaulting family member

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a family member.

Ernest Hanson, 39, is facing terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On October 11, police responded to the 2600 block of Shingus Circle in Mechanicsburg for a reported domestic assault.

An investigation revealed that Hanson had physically assaulted and verbally threatened violence toward a female family member.

The victim sustained multiple injuries during the assault.

Hanson fled the residence prior to police arrival, but was located several hours later and taken into custody.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was committed on $50,000 bail.