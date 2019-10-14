× Mechanicsburg woman accused of burglary from acquaintance’s home in Enola

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — A 26-year-old Mechanicsburg woman is facing charges of burglary and other offenses after being caught entering a home on a residential security camera, according to East Pennsboro Township Police.

Jacquelyn Caitlin Hake, of the 1500 block of Sheepford Road, was known to the victim, police say. The victim reported the incident on July 24.

According to police, Hake entered the victim’s home, located on the 1500 block of 3rd Street, at about 9:52 p.m. The victim reported several items had been stolen.

Hake eventually returned some of the items, but failed to return other items she had taken, police say.

She was arrested and charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.