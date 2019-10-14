Penn State Children’s Hospital to receive $283K grant from The Rite Aid Foundation

The Penn State Children’s Hospital is one of 20 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals that will receive a grant through The Rite Aid Foundation’s KidCents Grant Program.

The grant, $283,000, will be used to continue and grow the children’s hospital’s 11 medical camps for children with special medical needs, according to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“We want to thank The Rite Aid Foundation for this incredible gift to fund medical camps for Penn State Children’s Hospital patients. With this donation, we will be able to send more than 250 kids to 11 camps next summer. These specialized camps provide kids a week without limits,” said Deborah Berini, president of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “Whether kids have a ventilator, battle a heart condition, or deal with a behavioral challenge, these campers have the chance to swim, rock climb and meet new friends who are just like them in an environment that is medically safe. Rite Aid’s increased support of camps is such a meaningful way to celebrate the company’s 25-year partnership with Penn State Children’s Hospital. Thank you for giving kids the gift of growing up!”

Three other children’s hospital’s in the state will also receive grants. They include Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia ($300,000), UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh ($100,000) and Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital ($50,000).

“Rite Aid and The Rite Aid Foundation have been passionate supporters of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals for 25 years. Through our annual in-store Miracle Balloon Campaign and other special events, we’ve raised more than $92 million for local children’s hospitals,” said Tracy Henderson, director of The Rite Aid Foundation and charitable giving initiatives. “We are excited to expand the reach of our partnership and help local children’s hospitals make an even greater difference in their communities.”