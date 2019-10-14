× Phillies to interview Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi today: report

PHILADELPHIA– The managerial search is heating up in Philadelphia.

According to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Phillies will interview Buck Showalter and Joe Girardi for the team’s managerial opening on Monday.

Showalter, 63, was last the manager of the Baltimore Orioles from 2010-2018. The team made four postseason appearances under his guidance.

He has also managed the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Girardi, 55, was last the manager of the New York Yankees from 2008-2017. He helped the team win the World Series in 2009, and the Yankees made the postseason six times under his watch.

Last week, the Phillies dismissed Gabe Kapler after missing the postseason in each of his two first seasons as manager.