Police searching for missing Carlisle man, two young children

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Carlisle man and his two young children.

Cody Combs, 26, left his residence on Pine Road around 2:00 p.m. to meet with an unknown woman at the Butcher Tot Lot in Carlisle, according to police.

Authorities say that Combs had his two children, Acacia, 2, and Tate, 1, with him when he was last seen.

Combs was last heard from around 5:50 p.m on October 1, but his phone has since been turned off.

Police say that Combs is autistic and his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

He is said to be driving a 2008 silver Ford Focus with the PA registration “LCR6396” with a Family Ford license plate on the front.

Combs is described as a 6 foot tall white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 175 pounds, and has a mustache and goatee.

Acacia is described as a white female who stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 35 pounds. She has shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing pink pants with pink Minnie Mouse shoes.

Tate is described as a white male who stands about 2 feet tall and has blonde hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police or call 911.