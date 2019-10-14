× Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman, dog near Gelder Park

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman and her dog near Gelder Park.

According to police, a woman was walking her dog in the area of the Derry Township park on October 12 around 7:50 a.m. when the dog began to defecate.

As the woman was waiting to clean up after the dog, she was allegedly accosted by an unknown man.

He allegedly began yelling obscenities at the woman, who pleaded with him to leave her and the dog.

The victim said the man proceeded to kick the dog in the head, and then struck her in the face.

When a bystander yelled at the man, he allegedly proceeded to the playground area, took a white bicycle, and fled towards Raleigh Road.

The suspect is described as a white man who was about 50-years-old. He stood about 6 feet tall and was wearing dark pants, a black hat, a beige and black coat, and work boots.

Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the man to submit a tip by calling 717-534-2202.