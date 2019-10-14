Police seek help in identifying men accused of stealing wallet in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two men suspected of stealing a victim’s debit/credit card and trying to use it to purchase items stores in Columbia and East York.

According to police, the victim inadvertently left his wallet on the counter at a Rutter’s store in East Lampeter Township on Sept. 26, at about 2:40 p.m., police say. The wallet was stolen, and there were multiple attempts to use the victim’s debit card at the Wine and Spirits store in Columbia and at a Walmart store in East York by the pictured suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer Westerman at (717) 291-4676, referring to Incident No. 1909032394.

