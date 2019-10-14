× Police seeking assistance in identifying man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store at knife point

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking assistance in identifying a man who robbed a convenience store at knife point.

On October 13 around 11:30 p.m., a man robbed the 7-Eleven store in the first block of East Main Street in Middletown at knife point.

Police say that the suspect allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money out of the register before fleeing west towards North Union Street.

The suspect is described as a black male around 50-years-old. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Adidas sneakers at the time of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with cameras in the area to check for a man matching this description between 11:20 p.m. and 11:40 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Dauphin County Communications at 717-557-6900.