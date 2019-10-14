× Police: Turkey Hill employee stole more than $4,500 worth of goods over 3-day period

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Turkey Hill employee has been charged with theft by unlawful taking after he was caught stealing from his place of work, police allege.

Victor Camacho-Torres, 20, of Columbia, allegedly stole $4,578.83 worth of food, drinks, fuel, tobacco, lottery tickets and money orders over a three-day period.

Police were alerted of the theft from the Turkey Hill on Prospect Road, West Hempfield Township on September 23. An audit completed by Loss Prevention Associates determined the amount of goods Camacho-Torres allegedly stole.

Camacho-Torres was charged with one count of theft by unlawful taking on Friday.