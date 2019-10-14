× Portion of Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township closed for investigation of serious crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police are investigating a “serious” crash that occurred Monday on the 5600 block of Allentown Boulevard.

The eastbound traffic lanes are shut down from Johnson Street to Crums Lane, police say.

They are advising motorists to avoid the area. The roadway will be closed for several hours, police say.

Police did not release any further details of the crash.