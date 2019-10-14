Quiet and nice start to the work week, rain and cooler temps coming

STARTING THE WEEK: After varied morning temperatures across the area, afternoon temperatures rise into the upper-60s for most of the area. A few of us hit the 70-degree mark by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, expect more consistent morning lows as a weak front passes through and evens out our moisture levels. Overnight lows in the low-to-mid 40s will be the norm Tuesday morning. Afternoon highs in the upper-60s and low-70s with partly-to-mostly sunny skies dominate Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY RAIN, BREEZY THURSDAY: Cloud cover increases overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday with morning lows near 50-degrees. Showers move in late morning and take over the area for the bulk of the afternoon and evening. Rain will be steady and occasionally heavy. Highs only make it to the low-60s. Once we dry out late Wednesday into Thursday, a cold and breezy wind replaces the rain. Cloud cover sticks around with afternoon highs only in the upper-50s Thursday. Winds calm down, overnight lows start Friday off in the mid-40s as we head into the weekend.

FINISHING THE WORK WEEK STRONG: Temperatures rebound a bit for Friday with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Morning lows in the mid-40s will be the norm through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are in great shape with highs near 70 and abundant sunshine.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long