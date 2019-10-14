Senators fans enjoying Nationals playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- Many Harrisburg sports fans are finding it easy and rewarding to cheer for the Washington Nationals this MLB Playoffs.

"Having them play for the Nationals, coming here and rooting for them in little-small-town Harrisburg and seeing them up on the big screen with the Nationals, it's saying 'Hey, welcome home,'" said Harrisburg's Josh Hancock.

Former Senators like Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, and Trea Turner are now in the spotlight for the Nats and have helped the team get out to a 2-0 lead in the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Seeing a lot of these guys that I've seen play here, kind of evolve into these All-Stars like Rendon and Soto, as well as how they turned their season around, it's definitely something that I'll remember for a while," added Bradley Foreman of Carlisle.

Game three of the series is set for Monday night at Nationals Park.