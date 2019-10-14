× Want to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at the 2020 Farm Show? Here’s how you can win the chance

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is looking for a few good National Anthem singers.

State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Monday announced “Oh, Say, Can You Sing,” a star-spangled sing-off that will award the winners a chance to open a day at the 2020 Farm Show with a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The contest, which runs from October 14 through October 28, will determine who gets the honor of singing each morning.

“In 2020, the PA Farm Show invites you to Imagine the Opportunities in Pennsylvania agriculture,” Redding said in a press release announcing the contest. “Starting each day with the national anthem of the land of opportunity is the best way to set an inspirational tone for what will prove to be our best Farm Show ever.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages — both individuals and groups. Contestants enter by uploading a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to the Pennsylvania Farm Show’s Facebook page.

Contestants have until noon on Oct. 28 to upload their videos, Redding said. Entrants who do not have Facebook accounts may submit a video via a parent, guardian or organization’s account.

Finalists will be selected by a panel of judges. They will then be subject to a fan vote — determined by the number of “Likes” each entrant receives — from Nov. 4 through Nov. 11. Five winners in the Individual category and five winners in the Group category will be selected and announced on Facebook.

Winners must be present at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. on the day they are selected to sing. A winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from January 4-11.

Full contest details are available here or on the Farm Show Facebook page.