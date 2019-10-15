A few more clouds today, eyeing showers and gusty winds for the last half of the week

A PLEASANT TUESDAY: A few more clouds move in for the morning and afternoon today. Otherwise, a very similar Tuesday shapes up as yesterday with afternoon highs near 70-degrees. The extra cloud cover keeps us a bit warmer for Wednesday morning with overnight lows in the low-50s ahead of tomorrow’s rain chance.

SHOWERS WEDNESDAY: As skies gradually come closer to overcast Wednesday morning, rain chances begin in the late morning. Steady light-to-moderate rain persists throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours as well. By the time all is said and done, a widespread inch-plus of rainfall will be the norm for the majority of the area, especially our eastern counties. Afternoon high temperatures struggle to reach the low-60s. But, the slow attempts to clear skies overnight keep morning lows on either side of the 50-degree mark heading into Thursday.

BREEZY FINISH TO THE WEEK: Due to the dynamics of this storm system, cloud cover stays into Thursday. Winds really ramp up, however, with wind gusts out of the northwest approaching 35MPH. Due to this sort of flow, a very low rain chance Thursday, especially in our northern counties. Afternoon highs stay in the mid-50s. The breeze is ever-so-slightly lighter Friday, gusting to 20-30MPH with a little more sunshine and highs near 60-degrees. However, that will yield to a gorgeous weekend ahead!

-Meteorologist Andrea Michaels