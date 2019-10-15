EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY -- With Elizabethtown's straight sets win over Ephrata on Monday night, the Bears will meet Garden Spot on Wednesday with the Section Two title up for grabs.
Bears sweep Mountaineers, sets up Section 2 Title Showdown
-
HSFF 2019 Week 4 preview
-
The Frenzy Five: Here are five high school football games to keep an eye on this week
-
HSFF 2019 Week 1 preview
-
The Frenzy Five: Here are the games to watch in Week 4
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 2019 Lancaster-Lebanon League Schedule
-
-
HSFF ‘Game of the Week’ Preview Manheim Central at Warwick
-
THE FRENZY FIVE: Here are the games to watch in Central PA in Week 3
-
PennDOT to shift single-lane traffic pattern in Route 222 NB Work Zone near Ephrata
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 6 Results
-
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Results
-
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Central Pennsylvania’s Week 5 results
-
High School Football: Week 4 Results