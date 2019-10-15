Bears sweep Mountaineers, sets up Section 2 Title Showdown

Posted 10:49 PM, October 15, 2019, by

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY -- With Elizabethtown's straight sets win over Ephrata on Monday night, the Bears will meet Garden Spot on Wednesday with the Section Two title up for grabs.

