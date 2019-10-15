× Bicyclist injured after he entered into path of vehicle in Ephrata, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital last week with non-life-threatening injuries after police say he entered into the path of a vehicle in Ephrata.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on South State Street.

Police say the bicyclist, an 18-year-old man from Lititz, was stopped along the southbound shoulder when he began to cross the southbound lane without clearance. He was then struck by a red 2017 Chevrolet crossover.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

An investigation continues.