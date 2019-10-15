Bicyclist injured after he entered into path of vehicle in Ephrata, police say

Posted 6:39 PM, October 15, 2019, by

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital last week with non-life-threatening injuries after police say he entered into the path of a vehicle in Ephrata.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on South State Street.

Police say the bicyclist, an 18-year-old man from Lititz, was stopped along the southbound shoulder when he began to cross the southbound lane without clearance. He was then struck by a red 2017 Chevrolet crossover.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.

An investigation continues.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.