× Body camera reenactment shows Fort Worth officer’s path to Atatiana Jefferson’s window

FORT WORTH — Dallas-area television station WFAA put together a side-by-side comparison of the footage taken from a body camera worn by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on the night he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson Saturday night with a diagram of Jefferson’s house.

Dean was charged Monday night with murder in the incident.

According to WFAA:

In the video, on the left side of the screen, you see a diagram of the house and a graphic of the officer’s movement — matching with the body camera video.

At the 2:31:42 mark of the video, the body camera video shows the officer checking the front door of Atatiana Jefferson’s house.

You see the screen door closed, but the other door is open.

From there, the officer walks to the right – to the east side of the house. You see the white car parked under the carport.

The officer walks up to the side door.

That screen door is also closed.

And the main door is open, so the officer can see into the house.

When the officer gets to the back of the house, there’s a blue car parked in front of the garage.

He turns on his flashlight and checks the gate to the backyard.

That’s at the 2:32:24 mark of the video, 42 seconds since he checked the front door.

The officer has yet to identify himself as police.

At 2:32:48 seconds, the officer opens the gate and walks into the backyard. You see the air-conditioner unit at the back of the house.

Just eight seconds later, you see the officer walk to the window at the back of the house. Jefferson is standing on the other side of that window.

You hear the officer yell, “Put your hands up! Let me see your hands.”

He immediately fires the single shot through the window – killing Jefferson.