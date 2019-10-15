Body camera reenactment shows Fort Worth officer’s path to Atatiana Jefferson’s window
FORT WORTH — Dallas-area television station WFAA put together a side-by-side comparison of the footage taken from a body camera worn by then-Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean on the night he fatally shot Atatiana Jefferson Saturday night with a diagram of Jefferson’s house.
Dean was charged Monday night with murder in the incident.
According to WFAA:
- In the video, on the left side of the screen, you see a diagram of the house and a graphic of the officer’s movement — matching with the body camera video.
- At the 2:31:42 mark of the video, the body camera video shows the officer checking the front door of Atatiana Jefferson’s house.
- You see the screen door closed, but the other door is open.
- From there, the officer walks to the right – to the east side of the house. You see the white car parked under the carport.
- The officer walks up to the side door.
- That screen door is also closed.
- And the main door is open, so the officer can see into the house.
- When the officer gets to the back of the house, there’s a blue car parked in front of the garage.
- He turns on his flashlight and checks the gate to the backyard.
- That’s at the 2:32:24 mark of the video, 42 seconds since he checked the front door.
- The officer has yet to identify himself as police.
- At 2:32:48 seconds, the officer opens the gate and walks into the backyard. You see the air-conditioner unit at the back of the house.
- Just eight seconds later, you see the officer walk to the window at the back of the house. Jefferson is standing on the other side of that window.
- You hear the officer yell, “Put your hands up! Let me see your hands.”
- He immediately fires the single shot through the window – killing Jefferson.
