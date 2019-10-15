× Clay Township man arrested on indecent assault, related charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An indecent assault charge was one of four offenses filed against a Clay Township man Tuesday, court documents show.

The charges, which also include indecent exposure, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor, stem from an incident on September 10 in which 74-year-old Dale Stahl allegedly touched a teenager and had the victim perform a sexual act while in his presence.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Stahl had hired the teenager to do work around his property on Forest Hill Road.

The victim disclosed the alleged abuse to a family friend who then reported it, according to the DA’s Office. Authorities began an investigation on October 4.

Stahl was arrested and arraigned Tuesday before posting $50,000 bail, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 25.