Coroner: Cumberland County man killed in single-vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: A Cumberland County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in York County, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office says Adam Hoffman, 26, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.

Previous: A man has died after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred around 11:00 p.m. on October 14 in the area of Old Hanover Road and Iron Ridge Road in Heidleberg Township.

According to a release, the coroner responded to the scene at 11:22 p.m. for a report of a fatality due to a single-vehicle crash with an ejection.

The driver of the vehicle, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound on Old Hanover Road when he crossed the median into a cornfield before losing control and rolling over.

The male victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle. There were no other passengers inside.

The victim died at the scene, and his identity is expected to be released later today.