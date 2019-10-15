× Coroner responds to scene of crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred on Old Hanover Road near Iron Ridge Road in Heidelberg Township around 11:15 p.m. on October 14.

The coroner was called to the scene of the crash, and Old Hanover Road has been closed from Iron Ridge Road to Menges Mill Road as police investigate.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.