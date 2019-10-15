Crews begin work on road where railroad bridge was discovered in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- Crews began emergency work on a busy road in Lancaster Tuesday morning.

Lime Street between East Chestnut and East Walnut Streets will be closed for a week while crews fill in a cavity beneath the road.

A contractor working for the city discovered the hole along with an old railroad bridge beneath the street earlier this month.

Officials say the hole is about 7 feet deep and 30 feet wide.

The plan is to pump a loose concrete material inside to fill it in.

"I have never heard of anything like this at all," commented Dave Thompson, a spokesperson for PennDOT. "This is unique circumstances, obviously. The bridge is actually not in too bad of shape considering how old it is. It's safe."

PennDOT officials are reminding drivers to use the detour in place.

Trucks and other large vehicles should take Broad Street.