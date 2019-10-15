Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin assigned to New York Guardians of XFL

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Matt McGloin #14 of the Oakland Raiders arms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

NEW YORK– A former Penn State Quarterback is getting another chance at professional football.

Just not the NFL.

QB Matt McGloin was assigned to the New York Guardians of the XFL on Tuesday, as apart of the league’s draft.

McGloin, 29, hasn’t appeared in the NFL since the 2016 season when he played in three games for the Oakland Raiders.

He was one of eight quarterbacks assigned.

Here are the other seven:

