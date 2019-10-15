× Former Penn State QB Matt McGloin assigned to New York Guardians of XFL

NEW YORK– A former Penn State Quarterback is getting another chance at professional football.

Just not the NFL.

QB Matt McGloin was assigned to the New York Guardians of the XFL on Tuesday, as apart of the league’s draft.

McGloin, 29, hasn’t appeared in the NFL since the 2016 season when he played in three games for the Oakland Raiders.

He was one of eight quarterbacks assigned.

Here are the other seven: