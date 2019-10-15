Here are the 2019 Trick-or-Treat nights and Halloween Parades set for Central Pennsylvania
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Halloween is almost upon us.
Of course, Halloween is mostly known for Trick-or-Treating and its parades.
There are a few different nights set for kids to collect candy this year.
Here are the times set for this year across Central Pennsylvania:
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Camp Hill – Halloween Parade
Tuesday, October 22 – 6:00 p.m.
Carlisle – Halloween Parade
Monday, October 21 – 7:00 p.m.
East Pennsboro Township – Halloween Parade
Wednesday, October 23 – 7:00 p.m.
Mechanicsburg – Halloween Parade
Tuesday, October 8 – 7:00 p.m.
New Cumberland – Halloween Parade
Tuesday, October 15 – 7:30 p.m. (rain date: October 22)
DAUPHIN COUNTY
Hershey – Halloween Parade
Tuesday, October 15 – 7:00 p.m.
Middletown – Halloween Parade
Monday, October 21 – 7:00 p.m. (rain date: October 22)
Swatara – Paxtang Township Trick-or-Treating
Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Steelton Borough Trick or Treat
Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Susquehanna Township Trick-or-Treating
Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Chambersburg Borough Trick-or-Treat night
Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Shippensburg – Halloween Parade
Saturday, October 19 (rain date: October 22)
LANCASTER COUNTY
Lititz – Halloween Parade
Monday, October 28 – 7:00 p.m.
Strasburg Annual Halloween Parade
Thursday, October 24, 2019 – beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Strasburg Trick-or-Treat night at Strasburg Police Department
Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm
LEBANON COUNTY
Annville Township – Trick-or-Treating
Thursday, October 31 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
PERRY COUNTY
Duncannon – Halloween Parade
Sunday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m.
YORK COUNTY
Dillsburg – Fantastic Parade of Dillsburg Farmer’s Fair
Saturday, October 19 – 7:30 p.m.
Hanover – Jaycees’ parade
Thursday, October 31 – 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion – Halloween Parade
Monday, October 28 – 7:00 p.m. (rain date: October 29)
York City Trunk-or-Treat
October 31 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.