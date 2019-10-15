Here are the 2019 Trick-or-Treat nights and Halloween Parades set for Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Halloween is almost upon us.

Of course, Halloween is mostly known for Trick-or-Treating and its parades.

There are a few different nights set for kids to collect candy this year.

Here are the times set for this year across Central Pennsylvania:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill – Halloween Parade

Tuesday, October 22 – 6:00 p.m.

Carlisle – Halloween Parade

Monday, October 21 – 7:00 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township – Halloween Parade

Wednesday, October 23 – 7:00 p.m.

Mechanicsburg – Halloween Parade

Tuesday, October 8 – 7:00 p.m.

New Cumberland – Halloween Parade

Tuesday, October 15 – 7:30 p.m. (rain date: October 22)

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Hershey – Halloween Parade

Tuesday, October 15 – 7:00 p.m.

Middletown – Halloween Parade

Monday, October 21 – 7:00 p.m. (rain date: October 22)

Swatara – Paxtang Township Trick-or-Treating 

Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Steelton Borough Trick or Treat

Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township Trick-or-Treating

Thursday, October 31st from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Chambersburg Borough Trick-or-Treat night

Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Shippensburg – Halloween Parade

Saturday, October 19 (rain date: October 22)

LANCASTER COUNTY

Lititz – Halloween Parade

Monday, October 28 – 7:00 p.m.

Strasburg Annual Halloween Parade

Thursday, October 24, 2019 – beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Strasburg Trick-or-Treat night at Strasburg Police Department

Thursday, October 31, 2019 – 6:00pm to 8:00pm

LEBANON COUNTY

Annville Township – Trick-or-Treating

Thursday, October 31 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

PERRY COUNTY

Duncannon – Halloween Parade

Sunday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m.

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg – Fantastic Parade of Dillsburg Farmer’s Fair

Saturday, October 19 – 7:30 p.m.

Hanover – Jaycees’ parade

Thursday, October 31 – 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion – Halloween Parade

Monday, October 28 – 7:00 p.m. (rain date: October 29)

York City Trunk-or-Treat

October 31 – 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

