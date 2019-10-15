Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing scheduled for November 8

BELLEFONTE, PA - AUGUST 12: Jerry Sandusky enters the Centre County Courthouse to appeal his child sex abuse conviction on August 12, 2016 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. Sandusky was facing a prison sentence for his conviction in June, 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, including while he was the defensive coordinator for the Penn State college football team. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG — Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced on November 8 at 1 p.m. at the Centre County Courthouse, according to Stacey Witalec, the communications director for the Administrative Office of PA Courts.

President Judge Maureen Skerda, from Warren and Forest Counties, is seeing the case, Witalec added.

Sandusky is awaiting resentencing on 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes.

The ex-Penn State coach was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison in June 2012 for those convictions, but earlier this year, the state’s Superior Court ordered that Sandusky be resentenced due to improper application of mandatory minimums.

That resentencing was scheduled for September 23 but a week before it occurred, Judge John Foradora put the hearing on hold.

