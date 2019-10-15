× Jerry Sandusky’s resentencing hearing scheduled for November 8

HARRISBURG — Jerry Sandusky is scheduled to be resentenced on November 8 at 1 p.m. at the Centre County Courthouse, according to Stacey Witalec, the communications director for the Administrative Office of PA Courts.

President Judge Maureen Skerda, from Warren and Forest Counties, is seeing the case, Witalec added.

Sandusky is awaiting resentencing on 45 counts of child sex abuse crimes.

The ex-Penn State coach was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in state prison in June 2012 for those convictions, but earlier this year, the state’s Superior Court ordered that Sandusky be resentenced due to improper application of mandatory minimums.

That resentencing was scheduled for September 23 but a week before it occurred, Judge John Foradora put the hearing on hold.