Lower Swatara Township Police Officer injured in shooting

Posted 12:59 AM, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00AM, October 15, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Lower Swatara Township Police Officer was injured in a shooting.

According to emergency dispatch, the officer was shot sometime late Monday night, and several officers responded to a scene in Lower Swatara Township.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time, as are the circumstances around the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.